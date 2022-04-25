Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Top seniors honored in John Blue Leadership Summit in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Rotary hosted its leadership summit.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of students attended the John Blue Leadership Summit by the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau on Sunday.

The top 10 percent of area high school seniors were honored and celebrated.

The goal is to continue recognizing students who show potential to serve as future leaders in the community and the world.

“Often times they are the leaders in their schools,” John Blue Leadership Summit Committee Chairwoman Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni said. “They’re the future for our communities and for our world. So, they’re the ones that we want to make sure we provide additional education and support and really simply congratulate them for their hard work and efforts through their high school careers.”

We asked area students about why they feel it’s important to continue to grow on their success in the world after school.

“Just carry on traditions, hopefully get some takeaways and be successful in life. Contribute to communities,” Connor Hux said.

“Just try to be successful now and be able to give back to our communities in the future,” Vincent Klueppel said. “We just got to keep giving back. We’ve been very lucky and it’s important to give back to everyone else.”

An Academic Excellence Dinner was held during the 1959-1960 rotary year when John Blue was the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club president. Since then, the club has recognized students who excel in academics.

“The future is so bright. They are dedicated students,” Crites-Leoni said. “They do believe they can make a difference in their community and in the world. And really that’s what Rotary is about as well, doing good in the world and service above self. So, we hope that perhaps this will plant a seed for their future civic engagement.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Charleston DPS officers responded to a shots fired call at the Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival...
Charleston DPS investigate shots fired at Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival
A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Although the reasons for the crash are unknown, an investigation suggests the driver of a 2022...
Two people killed in truck-motorcycle crash in Steeleville
An American goldfinch seen on a bird feeder.
IDNR: Stop using bird feeders, bird baths through May 31

Latest News

The Mississippi River was named among the most endangered.
Mississippi River among most endangered
The Cape Rotary hosted its John Blue Leadership Summit.
Cape Rotary Club hosts John Blue Leadership Summit
An 83-year-old Heartland woman is training for her third Tough Mudder competition.
83-year-old woman to compete in Tough Mudder for 3rd time
Watch headlines from Heartland News at 9 on 4/24.
Headlines from Heartland News at 9 on 4/24
Mildred Wilson, 83, playing pickleball to train for Tough Mudder.
83-year-old woman competes in Tough Mudder for 3rd time