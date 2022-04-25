Top seniors honored in John Blue Leadership Summit in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of students attended the John Blue Leadership Summit by the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau on Sunday.

The top 10 percent of area high school seniors were honored and celebrated.

The goal is to continue recognizing students who show potential to serve as future leaders in the community and the world.

“Often times they are the leaders in their schools,” John Blue Leadership Summit Committee Chairwoman Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni said. “They’re the future for our communities and for our world. So, they’re the ones that we want to make sure we provide additional education and support and really simply congratulate them for their hard work and efforts through their high school careers.”

We asked area students about why they feel it’s important to continue to grow on their success in the world after school.

“Just carry on traditions, hopefully get some takeaways and be successful in life. Contribute to communities,” Connor Hux said.

“Just try to be successful now and be able to give back to our communities in the future,” Vincent Klueppel said. “We just got to keep giving back. We’ve been very lucky and it’s important to give back to everyone else.”

An Academic Excellence Dinner was held during the 1959-1960 rotary year when John Blue was the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club president. Since then, the club has recognized students who excel in academics.

“The future is so bright. They are dedicated students,” Crites-Leoni said. “They do believe they can make a difference in their community and in the world. And really that’s what Rotary is about as well, doing good in the world and service above self. So, we hope that perhaps this will plant a seed for their future civic engagement.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.