Teen seriously injured in crash

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, April 24.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan teenager was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Sunday, April 24.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at 1:45 a.m. on Missouri 142, just 11 miles west of Doniphan in Ripley County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old was driving a pickup truck when the vehicle went off the road, hit an embankment and flipped.

The young man was flown to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP said the teen was not wearing a seat belt.

