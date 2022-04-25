Teen seriously injured in crash
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan teenager was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Sunday, April 24.
Emergency crews were called to the crash at 1:45 a.m. on Missouri 142, just 11 miles west of Doniphan in Ripley County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old was driving a pickup truck when the vehicle went off the road, hit an embankment and flipped.
The young man was flown to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries.
MSHP said the teen was not wearing a seat belt.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.