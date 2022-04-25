Teen seriously injured in crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan teenager was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Sunday, April 24.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at 1:45 a.m. on Missouri 142, just 11 miles west of Doniphan in Ripley County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old was driving a pickup truck when the vehicle went off the road, hit an embankment and flipped.

The young man was flown to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP said the teen was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.