Steele, Mo. man accused of stabbing another man in the chest

The victim was taken away by ambulance with a stab wound to his chest.
The victim was taken away by ambulance with a stab wound to his chest.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stabbing another man in the chest on Sunday, April 10.

James Wilbourn, 65, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

He was taken to the Pemiscot County Jail on no bond.

According to a post on the Steele Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to a reported stabbing at a home on North Walnut Street.

The victim was taken away by ambulance with a stab wound to his chest.

