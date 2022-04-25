Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Some cities could be without power for up to two weeks, additional MDU crews making progress restoring power

Broken power poles
Broken power poles(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some could be without power for up to two weeks according to Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson. Crews spent the day assessing damage and Hanson said it’s the worst damage MDU has ever had on its system.

Hundreds of crossarms are broken and miles of poles are down. North of Williston was hardest hit. 45 to 60 extra contractors are coming to the area to help with power restoration.

According to Hanson, as of Sunday night, Grenora, Zahl, Crosby, Powers Lake, McGregor and Wildrose power will likely be out until the end of the week. Ambrose could be out for up to two weeks.

Kenmare and Lemmon should have power restored Sunday night, according to MDU. Beach, Sentinel Butte, Mohall, Tioga and Stanley by Monday; Watford City and a small portion of Williston that is still out, should be on Monday or Tuesday.

Hanson said crews still don’t have a full scope of the damage because a survey plane couldn’t take off Sunday morning because of freezing concerns. Another plane is expected to survey damage Monday morning. If aerial survey shows more damage than anticipated, MDU will bring in additional crews.

Montana-Dakota Utilities outage map

Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative outage map

Slope Electric Cooperative outage map

Roughrider Electric Cooperative outage map

North Central Electric outage map

Otter Tail Power outage map

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
A Doniphan teenager was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Sunday, April 24.
Teen seriously injured in crash
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

Latest News

Midwest monster truck rally
Midwest monster truck rally
Chicken cooking in El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Cape Girardeau, mo.
Restaurant owners feel impact of inflation on meat and poultry
In a statement, the department said the scammers are claiming to be Assistant Chief Justin...
Scam caller in Paducah claims to be assistant police chief
Weather changes are impacting allergies
Constant changes in the weather forecast impact allergies
The Muddy River Marathon kicks off this Saturday in Cape Girardeau with a marathon at 6 a.m.
Muddy River Marathon to kick off Saturday in Cape Girardeau