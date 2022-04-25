Some cities could be without power for up to two weeks, additional MDU crews making progress restoring power

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some could be without power for up to two weeks according to Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson. Crews spent the day assessing damage and Hanson said it’s the worst damage MDU has ever had on its system.

Hundreds of crossarms are broken and miles of poles are down. North of Williston was hardest hit. 45 to 60 extra contractors are coming to the area to help with power restoration.

According to Hanson, as of Sunday night, Grenora, Zahl, Crosby, Powers Lake, McGregor and Wildrose power will likely be out until the end of the week. Ambrose could be out for up to two weeks.

Kenmare and Lemmon should have power restored Sunday night, according to MDU. Beach, Sentinel Butte, Mohall, Tioga and Stanley by Monday; Watford City and a small portion of Williston that is still out, should be on Monday or Tuesday.

Hanson said crews still don’t have a full scope of the damage because a survey plane couldn’t take off Sunday morning because of freezing concerns. Another plane is expected to survey damage Monday morning. If aerial survey shows more damage than anticipated, MDU will bring in additional crews.

