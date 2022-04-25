Scattered showers moving out of the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. Early morning storms have pushed well east of the area however, we are still dealing with a few scattered showers over our eastern counties. These showers will push east of the Heartland later this afternoon and we may even see a bit of sun before the day ends. Highs will range form near 60 far east to the middle 60s west.

For this evening we will see partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Readings will fall into the middle 50s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will drop to near 40 far north to the middle 40s south.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but cool for this time of the year. Winds will be gusty out of the north during the afternoon hours up to 20MPH. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.