CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Muddy River Marathon returns to Cape Girardeau.

The 26.2 mile race will take runners past a number of the city’s landmarks, including the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, the Common Pleas Court House and the Missouri Wall of Fame.

In 2021, organizers say the marathon raised more than $22,000 for Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.

Registration is open until Thursday, April 28 and the race begins at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 30.

The marathon will start at the Century Casino and ends downtown. Runners have 7 hours to complete the marathon.

Drivers should expect traffic delays along the route.

