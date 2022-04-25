Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Muddy River Marathon returns to Cape Girardeau

Registration is open until Thursday, April 28 and the race begins at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April...
Registration is open until Thursday, April 28 and the race begins at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 30.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Muddy River Marathon returns to Cape Girardeau.

The 26.2 mile race will take runners past a number of the city’s landmarks, including the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, the Common Pleas Court House and the Missouri Wall of Fame.

In 2021, organizers say the marathon raised more than $22,000 for Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.

Registration is open until Thursday, April 28 and the race begins at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 30.

The marathon will start at the Century Casino and ends downtown. Runners have 7 hours to complete the marathon.

Drivers should expect traffic delays along the route.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Charleston DPS officers responded to a shots fired call at the Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival...
Charleston DPS investigate shots fired at Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
3 kids missing in river
‘We are hurt’: Family of the 3 missing children hoping for good news as search continues

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Lyon County Deputy Seth P’Pool at 270-388-2311 or...
Lyon Co. deputies investigating fishing equipment worth several thousands of dollars stolen
From left: Jamaal Jackson, Maurice Smith and Jer'Nas Wilson are facing charges in connection...
3 adults, 1 juvenile facing charges in connection with Charleston, Mo. stolen guns investigation
A groundbreaking will be held in May for a new hotel at the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Groundbreaking in May for new Cape Girardeau casino hotel
Scott Wolfe is accused of getting into a fight with his girlfriend and then driving off drunk...
Man facing multiple charges; accused of driving off drunk with girlfriend’s 4-year-old child