Muddy River Marathon to kick off Saturday in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are looking for a good race to run in with beautiful sights, Cape Girardeau is where you want to be at this coming weekend.

The Muddy River Marathon kicks off this Saturday in Cape Girardeau with three different race formats offered.

They are planning a full marathon, a half marathon, and a half marathon relay through the City of Cape Girardeau.

Hundreds are already registered for the race.

“It’s great to have a wide number of people coming from out of the area to showcase Cape Girardeau and hopefully give them a little of what Cape Girardeau is about in a nice atmosphere,” Muddy River Marathon Co-Director Bryan Kelpe said.

We talked with one of the race directors Brandon Hahs who says this race is unique and they expect hundreds to attend.

“They can expect a beautiful course through Cape Girardeau showing off as much of the town as we can,” Muddy River Marathon Co-Director Brandon Hahs said. “They can expect fun at the finish line. This year we are adding live music at the finish line. Lots to drink, lots to eat and things to do.”

They are also looking for volunteers for the event as well.

“We could always use more volunteers,” Kelpe said. “This course runs the entire area of Cape Girardeau so there are many places. It takes about 200 volunteers in order for this event to take place.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri’s THRIVE Program.

For more information about the event, to volunteer and also to register, you can find the website here.

