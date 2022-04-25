Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Muddy River Marathon to kick off Saturday in Cape Girardeau

Muddy River Marathon this weekend in Cape Girardeau
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are looking for a good race to run in with beautiful sights, Cape Girardeau is where you want to be at this coming weekend.

The Muddy River Marathon kicks off this Saturday in Cape Girardeau with three different race formats offered.

They are planning a full marathon, a half marathon, and a half marathon relay through the City of Cape Girardeau.

Hundreds are already registered for the race.

“It’s great to have a wide number of people coming from out of the area to showcase Cape Girardeau and hopefully give them a little of what Cape Girardeau is about in a nice atmosphere,” Muddy River Marathon Co-Director Bryan Kelpe said.

We talked with one of the race directors Brandon Hahs who says this race is unique and they expect hundreds to attend.

“They can expect a beautiful course through Cape Girardeau showing off as much of the town as we can,” Muddy River Marathon Co-Director Brandon Hahs said. “They can expect fun at the finish line. This year we are adding live music at the finish line. Lots to drink, lots to eat and things to do.”

They are also looking for volunteers for the event as well.

“We could always use more volunteers,” Kelpe said. “This course runs the entire area of Cape Girardeau so there are many places. It takes about 200 volunteers in order for this event to take place.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri’s THRIVE Program.

For more information about the event, to volunteer and also to register, you can find the website here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Charleston DPS officers responded to a shots fired call at the Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival...
Charleston DPS investigate shots fired at Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news

Latest News

Weather changes are impacting allergies
Constant changes in the weather forecast impact allergies
The show is expected to start at 7 p.m. at the Benton Speedway in Benton, Mo.
Midwest Monster Truck Nationals to take place this weekend
The SEMO Food Bank serves 70,000 people every month.
The cost of gas takes a toll on the SEMO Food Bank
15 years sentence for attempted explotation of a child for Dexter man
15 years sentence for attempted explotation of a child for Dexter man