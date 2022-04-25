Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Midwest Monster Truck Nationals to take place this weekend

The show is expected to start at 7 p.m. at the Benton Speedway in Benton, Mo.
The show is expected to start at 7 p.m. at the Benton Speedway in Benton, Mo.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Monster trucks and ATV’s will be taking to the track this weekend in Benton, Missouri. And you could see all the action.

It’s the Midwest Monster Truck Nationals and will take place at the Benton Speedway where thousands are expected to attend.

We talked the Benton Speedway event promoter Billy Clayton who says this should be a great event for everyone.

“Yeah, we’re real excited to do the whole deal to get it all put together for the monster trucks to be here, the truck rides, lot of fun, lot of entertainment for the family,” Clayton said.

For more information about the event and information to purchase tickets, you can head to their website here. The Pit Party is expected to start on Friday, April 29th at 5 p.m. The show is expected to start at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Charleston DPS officers responded to a shots fired call at the Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival...
Charleston DPS investigate shots fired at Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news

Latest News

Weather changes are impacting allergies
Constant changes in the weather forecast impact allergies
The Muddy River Marathon kicks off this Saturday in Cape Girardeau with a marathon at 6 a.m.
Muddy River Marathon to kick off Saturday in Cape Girardeau
The SEMO Food Bank serves 70,000 people every month.
The cost of gas takes a toll on the SEMO Food Bank
15 years sentence for attempted explotation of a child for Dexter man
15 years sentence for attempted explotation of a child for Dexter man