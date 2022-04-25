Midwest Monster Truck Nationals to take place this weekend

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Monster trucks and ATV’s will be taking to the track this weekend in Benton, Missouri. And you could see all the action.

It’s the Midwest Monster Truck Nationals and will take place at the Benton Speedway where thousands are expected to attend.

We talked the Benton Speedway event promoter Billy Clayton who says this should be a great event for everyone.

“Yeah, we’re real excited to do the whole deal to get it all put together for the monster trucks to be here, the truck rides, lot of fun, lot of entertainment for the family,” Clayton said.

For more information about the event and information to purchase tickets, you can head to their website here. The Pit Party is expected to start on Friday, April 29th at 5 p.m. The show is expected to start at 7 p.m.

