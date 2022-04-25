Heartland Votes
Man facing multiple charges; accused of driving off drunk with girlfriend’s 4-year-old child

Scott Wolfe is accused of getting into a fight with his girlfriend and then driving off drunk...
Scott Wolfe is accused of getting into a fight with his girlfriend and then driving off drunk with her child.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges after police say he fought with his girlfriend and then drove off drunk with her 4-year-old child.

Scott T. Wolfe, 51, of Benton, Ky., was charged with child abduction, child endangerment, DUI, reckless driving, theft of auto and domestic battery.

He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center. His bond was set at $10,000.

According to Metropolis police, officers were called to a business on E. 5th Street for a disturbance. They say the victim told them she had been arguing with her boyfriend who had been drinking when he became aggressive.

She said her boyfriend, Scott Wolfe, pulled her out of the vehicle, scratching her arm, and drove off with her 4-year-old child. He was last seen heading toward the interstate.

Police say emergency messages were sent out to Illinois and Kentucky authorities to be on the lookout.

About 45 minutes later, they say a call came in regarding a reckless driver turning into Acee’s Truck Stop. The Metropolis police chief was nearby and saw the vehicle they were looking for.

According to police, Wolfe took off at a high rate of speed. The chief blocked the access road and Wolfe stopped. As the chief was getting out of his vehicle, Wolfe drove around it and took off.

Police say Wolfe drove into a parking lot and blocked in.

He was taken into custody and police say the child was not hurt.

