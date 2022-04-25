Lyon Co. deputies investigating fishing equipment worth several thousands of dollars stolen
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after several-thousand-dollars-worth of fishing equipment was stolen from a boat parked in Kuttawa.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the theft complaint was made on Tuesday, April 19 around 3 p.m.
Deputies say a boat was parked at a business on Days Inn Drive in Kuttawa when the boat’s owner found that between April 15-16 someone took the tarp off the parked boat and stole the fishing equipment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lyon County Deputy Seth P’Pool at 270-388-2311 or anonymously online.
