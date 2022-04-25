Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Lyon Co. deputies investigating fishing equipment worth several thousands of dollars stolen

Anyone with information is asked to call Lyon County Deputy Seth P’Pool at 270-388-2311 or...
Anyone with information is asked to call Lyon County Deputy Seth P’Pool at 270-388-2311 or anonymously online.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after several-thousand-dollars-worth of fishing equipment was stolen from a boat parked in Kuttawa.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the theft complaint was made on Tuesday, April 19 around 3 p.m.

Deputies say a boat was parked at a business on Days Inn Drive in Kuttawa when the boat’s owner found that between April 15-16 someone took the tarp off the parked boat and stole the fishing equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lyon County Deputy Seth P’Pool at 270-388-2311 or anonymously online.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Charleston DPS officers responded to a shots fired call at the Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival...
Charleston DPS investigate shots fired at Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
3 kids missing in river
‘We are hurt’: Family of the 3 missing children hoping for good news as search continues

Latest News

Registration is open until Thursday, April 28 and the race begins at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April...
Muddy River Marathon returns to Cape Girardeau
From left: Jamaal Jackson, Maurice Smith and Jer'Nas Wilson are facing charges in connection...
3 adults, 1 juvenile facing charges in connection with Charleston, Mo. stolen guns investigation
A groundbreaking will be held in May for a new hotel at the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Groundbreaking in May for new Cape Girardeau casino hotel
Scott Wolfe is accused of getting into a fight with his girlfriend and then driving off drunk...
Man facing multiple charges; accused of driving off drunk with girlfriend’s 4-year-old child