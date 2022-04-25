Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 3 potential cases of severe hepatitis in children in state

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported three suspected cases of severe hepatitis in children under 10 years old in the state.

The department said it learned of the cases on Monday, April 25 and that they’re potentially linked to a strain of adenovirus.

According to IDPH, two of the cases are in suburban Chicago and one is in western Illinois.

They said one case resulted in a liver transplant.

The department is working to learn of other suspected cases in Illinois and is asking health care providers in the state to be on the lookout for symptoms and to report any suspected cases of hepatitis in children of unknown origin to local public health authorities.

The IDPH announcement follows a nationwide alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in response to a cluster of nine cases of hepatitis of unknown origin in children in Alabama. Those children ranged in age from 1 to 6 years old and all of them were previously healthy.

The CDC said that symptoms of hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain and jaundice and can be caused by viruses.

According to the release from IDPH, these cases appear to have an association with adenovirus 41.

Adenoviruses spread from person-to-person and most commonly cause respiratory illness, but depending on the type, can also cause other illnesses such as gastroenteritis (inflammation of the stomach or intestines), conjunctivitis (pink eye) and cystitis (bladder infection).

Adenovirus type 41 typically presents as diarrhea, vomiting and fever, and is often accompanied by respiratory symptoms.

