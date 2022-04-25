Groundbreaking in May for new Cape Girardeau casino hotel
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking will be held in May for a new hotel near the casino.
According to the Cape Chamber of Commerce, the event will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 26.
It will be at Century Casino at 777 North Main Street.
The city council signed off on the $26-million plan earlier in 2022.
The hotel will connect directly to the existing casino and will feature more than 70 guest rooms.
