Groundbreaking in May for new Cape Girardeau casino hotel

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking will be held in May for a new hotel near the casino.

According to the Cape Chamber of Commerce, the event will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 26.

It will be at Century Casino at 777 North Main Street.

The city council signed off on the $26-million plan earlier in 2022.

The hotel will connect directly to the existing casino and will feature more than 70 guest rooms.

