Graves County man driving on suspended license leads sheriff’s deputy on chase

A man driving erratically led to a chase with a Graves County Sheriff's Deputy.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Graves County Sheriff’s Deputy’s attempt to pull over a man on Sunday after seeing the car drive erratically turned into a chase.

A 2004 blue Ford Ranger sped away after slowing to allow a female passenger to jump out of the vehicle with her hands up.

The chaase started at North 5th Street and Anderson Avenue and went onto Ky Hwy 58 East, to Millers Chappell, Bill Road, Golo Road, Brittain Road, Ky Hwy 464, Deward Road.

26-year-old Cole J. Fields of State Route 129 in Graves County was taken into custody.
The pursuit proceeded into a field and then a wooded area.

The pursuit went by the parking lot of Bethel Church and nearly struck two people in the parking lot.

Officers ahd to chase the driver on foot after he left the vehicle.

He fled for 100 yards before being apprehended by the deputy.

His license was suspended prior to the chase.

Crystal meth and electronic scales, among other items, were found in the vehicle.

He was taken to the Graves County Jail.

