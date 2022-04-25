First Alert: Rain moves out this afternoon

(KFVS) - Rain and storms continue to move through the Heartland this morning.

Moderate to heavy rain will reduce visibility and flash flooding in low-lying areas could be an issues.

**FIRST ALERT-RADAR 3AM MONDAY** A cold front is moving through the Heartland this morning. Widespread rain and a few... Posted by Lisa Michaels KFVS on Monday, April 25, 2022

Heavy rain and storms should push off to the east between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Lingering showers will continue the rest of the morning.

Drier air this afternoon could help break up clouds and allow for some sunshine before tonight.

Afternoon highs will be cooler in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south.

The next few days will remain dry, mild and mostly sunny.

Highs will be in the 60s.

The next chance for showers and storms arrive near the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.