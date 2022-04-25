Heartland Votes
Festus brewery honoring Negro League Baseball players

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) – A local brewery is honoring Negro League Baseball players.

Main & Mill Brewing Company in Festus reached out to world-renowned painter Graig Kreindler to explore licensing his paintings of Negro League Baseball players to raise money for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and players’ families. The brewing company’s Negro League Celebration Series aims to raise money and awareness with each release.

The first release celebrates Satchel Paige, a pitcher who eventually entered the Major Leagues. Paige was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1971.

