Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Family Dollar employee shoots alleged armed robber, police say

An employee at an Ohio Family Dollar said she shot back at an alleged armed robber after he...
An employee at an Ohio Family Dollar said she shot back at an alleged armed robber after he took some shots.(Family Dollar)
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A Family Dollar employee in Ohio said she returned fire at an armed robber after he allegedly shot at her while fleeing the store.

The employee told Cleveland police the man walked up to the cash register with a bag of chips to purchase, according to WOIO.

When a male employee went to give the man change, the suspect pulled out a gun and reached into the cash register, a crime report says.

The suspect then pointed the gun at a female staff member and started to flee the store.

That’s when, according to the report, the female employee grabbed her own gun and followed the man out.

The 28-year-old woman told police the suspect fired a shot at her and she returned fire, hitting him in the leg, the report said.

Officers took the employee’s gun into evidence and went to search for the man. They found an abandoned backpack that contained a gun in an area where the suspect was seen running, according to the report.

Surveillance video reviewed by police confirmed it was the suspect’s backpack.

Officers did not locate the alleged robber, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Charleston DPS officers responded to a shots fired call at the Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival...
Charleston DPS investigate shots fired at Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news

Latest News

A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
Police chief releases name of officer who shot Patrick Lyoya
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B.
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44B and will privatize company
President Joe Biden wonders "what's in the water down there" as he salutes on Monday the Tampa...
Biden avoids politics in honoring hockey champion Lightning