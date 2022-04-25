Heartland Votes
Dexter man sentenced to 20 years in prison for enticing a child through Facebook messenger

Robert Cooper was sentenced to the recommended 20 years in prison.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for enticing a child through Facebook messenger.

According to a release from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, Robert Cooper was sentenced on Monday, April 25.

He said the judge accepted the sentence recommendation from the jury. Under Missouri law, he said the judge cannot enter a sentence greater than what was recommended by the jury.

In March, Cooper was found guilty of felony enticement of a child.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, Cooper used Facebook messenger to lure what he thought was a 13-year-old girl to a motel in Dexter where he arrived with duffel bag filled with ropes, handcuffs, pornography and other items.

Instead of a teen girl, he met Dexter police at that motel.

