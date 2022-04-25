Dexter man sentenced to 15 years in prison for placing cameras in home to record young girl

Heartland Votes
Nathan P. Dillinger, 41, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for hiding cameras in his home to record a young girl.

Nathan P. Dillinger, 41, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

He appeared remotely before the judge on Monday, April 25.

At his guilty plea hearing in 2021, Dillinger admitted he installed multiple hidden cameras throughout his home to capture nude video of the girl.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Dillinger specifically admitted to secretly placing a camera in the air conditioning vent of a bedroom and another camera in a bathroom ceiling tile.

The video was later found on Dillinger’s cell phone.

After his 15-year sentence, Dillinger was ordered to be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution.

