Death investigation underway in Mounds, Ill.
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNDS, Ill. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in southern Illinois.
According to Illinois State Police, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department requested their assistance on Sunday evening, April 24 to conduct a death investigation in a rural wooded area in Mounds.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP District 22 at 618-542-2171, ext. 1207.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.