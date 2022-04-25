Death investigation underway in Mounds, Ill.

MOUNDS, Ill. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in southern Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department requested their assistance on Sunday evening, April 24 to conduct a death investigation in a rural wooded area in Mounds.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP District 22 at 618-542-2171, ext. 1207.

