Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Mounds, Ill.

A death investigation is underway in southern Illinois.
A death investigation is underway in southern Illinois.(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNDS, Ill. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in southern Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department requested their assistance on Sunday evening, April 24 to conduct a death investigation in a rural wooded area in Mounds.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP District 22 at 618-542-2171, ext. 1207.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Charleston DPS officers responded to a shots fired call at the Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival...
Charleston DPS investigate shots fired at Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news

Latest News

15 years sentence for attempted explotation of a child for Dexter man
15 years sentence for attempted explotation of a child for Dexter man
A man driving erratically led to a chase with a Graves County Sheriff's Deputy.
Graves County man driving on suspended license leads sheriff’s deputy on chase
The department said it learned of the cases on Monday, April 25 and that they’re potentially...
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 3 potential cases of severe hepatitis in children in state
Lyon County deputies are investigating after several-thousand-dollars-worth of fishing...
Lyon Co. deputies investigating theft of fishing equipment worth several thousands of dollars