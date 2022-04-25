Heartland Votes
The cost of gas takes a toll on the SEMO Food Bank

“We definitely feel the pain at the pump just like everybody else,” said Joey Keys, Southeast Missouri Food Bank Chief Executive Officer.
By Isabelle Hanson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The prices at the pump are impacting an organization that feeds more than 70-thousand people in the Heartland every month.

According to Keys, the SEMO Food Bank delivers food to 140 agencies in southeast Missouri, which means the food bank’s truck drivers travel 10-thousand miles every month to distribute the food.

“So when freight and gasoline prices increase, it has a big impact on our service,” said Keys. “It is the donations that keep gas in our trucks, and that’s what keeps us getting food to people in need and the agencies in these communities.”

While the food bank’s paying more for fuel, Keys said the folks who rely on the food also need to pay more for gas to drive to their local pantries.

“We’re still serving way more people than what we were pre-pandemic levels, so there’s still a lot of people in the southeast Missouri area that are struggling and having food insecurities,” said Sarah Garner, SEMO Food Bank Chief Advancement Officer.

Garner said people rely on the food banks and food service programs in their area to help fill their pantries.

“And when they don’t have them, then they’re having to make decisions on whether or not they’re going to spend their money on their medicines or food, and that’s why it’s so important for us to get the food to our people in the region,” said Garner.

According to Garner, every dollar donated feeds four people, so every donation helps.

