Constant changes in the weather forecast impact allergies

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’ve been sneezing or coughing lately, you’re not alone.

Doctors say allergy symptoms have gotten worse this spring.

“The two worse allergy seasons that we see in our region are spring when tree pollen is being released through the air and fall when ragweed is happening,” said Dr. Jeff Ripperda.

Dr. Jeff Ripperda with Shawnee Healthcare says you can expect allergy problems this time of year.

“Typically, that first week that trees are blooming we just get a rush of people coming in who are just miserable with their sinuses being clogged all the time,” Ripperda said.

He says the changing weather only makes it worse.

“Allergy season has gotten a little bit more unpredictable it use to be pretty reliable,” said Ripperda.

Pharmacist, Loretta Lents suggests taking over-the-counter allergy medicine to help.

“One option that we’ve really had success with, and patients are doing really well on our sinus rinses they go through the whole nasal cavity clear out that pollen all of that dust debri that can really aggravate our allergies,” said pharmacist Loretta Lents.

Lents suggest using these tips on a daily basis.

“As it gets warmer, it’s nicer, were active were outside a lot more we don’t really want to wait until we have those symptoms if it’s something that we can do daily that we can do daily whether it be taking a Zyrtec daily doing the sinus rinse daily that can really keep the symptoms at bay,” Lents said.

Ripperda says check with your doctor or pharmacist before starting any new medication.

