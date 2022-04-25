Heartland Votes
3 hospitalized after North County nursing home fire

Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a north St. Louis county nursing home overnight.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a north St. Louis county nursing home overnight.

The call for the fire came in at 11:05 p.m. Sunday night and was upgraded to a first alarm shortly after. Crews said when they arrived at the Stone Bridge Senior Living Home in Black Jack, Mo. one resident was critically burned. A staff member and another resident were also treated for breathing in smoke. The fire was contained to one room.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation but is not believed to have been criminal.

