3 adults, 1 juvenile facing charges in connection with Charleston, Mo. stolen guns investigation

From left: Jamaal Jackson, Maurice Smith and Jer'Nas Wilson are facing charges in connection with stolen handguns.(Charleston Department of Public Safety)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Three adults and one juvenile are facing charges in connection with a stolen guns investigation.

Jamaal Jackson, Maurice Smith and Jer’Nas Wilson, all 19 years old and from Caruthersville, are being held in the Mississippi County Jail on theft charges. Their bonds were set at $10,000 each, cash only.

The juvenile was referred to the Juvenile Court

According to a news release from Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, an officer stopped a vehicle on Ironbanks Road on Saturday evening, April 23. During the stop, a rifle was seen inside the vehicle.

The chief said the occupants were removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted for officer safety. He said two more handguns were found during the search.

A check revealed the two handguns had been reported stolen in Caruthersville.

