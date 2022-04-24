Volunteers help make Cape Girardeau more beautiful

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds gathered on Saturday, April 23 to help clean up and beautify several areas in the Cape Girardeau community.

It’s called the Friends of the Parks Day and the Great Cape Clean Up where volunteers planted flowers, mulched playgrounds, picked up trash and more.

We caught up with volunteers who say they are just wanting to do their part in making Cape Girardeau a more beautiful place to live.

“I want to be able to see this community thrive and if it’s trash then it’s not really a community that I want to be part of,” Ellie Sullivan said. “So just coming out here and just helping out, seeing other people come out here it’s just really inspiring and empowering for me to just see that people really care for their community.”

“We’re the Cape Girardeau County Rotary and this is part of the service we do to the community,” Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club President Marc Fulgham said. “We like doing it. We like to get together, have a little companionship and it’s fun to do.”

After the event, volunteers went back to Capaha Park where they were treated with food and refreshments for lunch.

