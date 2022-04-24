Heartland Votes
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash

A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon, April 23.

The crash happened at 3:15 p.m. on County Road 524, approximately 7 miles north of Poplar Bluff.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old driver over corrected his pickup truck and it flipped when it went off the right side of the road.

The young man was transported by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital and later died.

MSHP said the teen was wearing a seat belt.

