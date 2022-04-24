Reservation still required to visit Saint Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Saint Louis Zoo is keeping its reservation until further notice, the zoo tells News 4.

The attraction initially put the rule in place during COVID-19 capacity restrictions. The zoo sent News 4 the following statement about keeping reservations in place:

We want to offer the best possible guest experience here at the Saint Louis Zoo.

We understand that making reservations isn’t ideal for everyone; however, during the height of the pandemic, the reservation system really helped us keep the crowds at more manageable numbers. It also helped us anticipate just how many guests plan to come and we could schedule Zoo staff accordingly.

We plan to keep our guest reservation system for the foreseeable future. While we keep the reservation system operating, we are actively seeking input in a number of ways, including: surveys, conversations and collecting feedback.

You can make a reservation by clicking here.

