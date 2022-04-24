Heartland Votes
Memphis man accused of leading officers on chase in McCracken Co.

Xavier Lee Robinson, 32, of Memphis, is facing multiple charges after leading officers on a...
Xavier Lee Robinson, 32, of Memphis, is facing multiple charges after leading officers on a chase on April 22.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Memphis man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a chase through the county.

Xavier Lee Robinson, 32, of Memphis, was charged with speeding 26 mph or greater over the speed limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police - first degree (motor vehicle), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment - first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening - third degree and disorderly conduct - second degree.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, April 22, a deputy spotted a vehicle speeding outbound on Clarks River Road. The deputy was able to catch up to the vehicle around KY Dam Road and tried to pull it over, but they say the vehicle failed to yield.

The sheriff’s office said Marshall County deputies were notified before the vehicle crossed the county line.

McCracken County deputies lost contact with the fleeing vehicle as it turned on Little Cypress Road. They stopped the pursuit but stayed in the area.

According to deputies, the fleeing vehicle was found on Shar-Cal Road in a ditch a short time after the chase ended.

They said the driver was identified as Xavier Robinson. He was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, he’s a convicted felon and was found to be in possession of handgun.

