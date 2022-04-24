Groundbreaking ceremony planned for new Mt. Vernon Police Department

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Mount Vernon Police Department will be held on Friday, April 29.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at the corner of 27th and Logan Streets.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

A rendering and site plan for the new police station can be viewed here.

The current police headquarters is located at 211 N. 10th Street.

