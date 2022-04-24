Heartland Votes
Gov. Lee signs bill, restricts teams transgender students can play on

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The transgender athlete pay bill is now officially state law.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill on Friday that restricts transgender students from playing on the team of the gender they identify with.

The new law will cause a school to lose state funding if they allow transgender students to play on a team that does not align with their gender assigned at birth.

