First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A slow-moving cold front will push through the area Sunday night, bringing rain and thunderstorms and then cooling us down a bit for the upcoming work week. SPC still has MO and IL with just a level 1 (marginal) severe storm risk…mainly for this evening and tonight. However, a few strong storms and locally heavy rain still look possible. Showers look to stay fairly isolated for much of the day, but chances start to ramp up later this afternoon and evening from west to east. Rain and embedded thunderstorms will be likely overnight and into Monday morning before ending from west to east by about noon…with some partial clearing by afternoon.

After the rain exits Monday, most of the work week looks dry and mostly quiet. One feature is that Tuesday night/Wednesday morning temps may get low enough to watch for a frost threat at least in favored areas…with lows of about 34 to 42. Highs will be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday but will gradually warm into the 70s by later in the week. A weak system may bring a chance of showers or storms by about Friday night or Saturday, but the timing on this continues to shift slightly so stay tuned

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.