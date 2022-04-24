Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Strong storms, heavy rain possible tonight....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A slow-moving cold front will ease through the area from west to east tonight,  bringing numerous showers and thunderstorms.  SPC still has us in a level 1/marginal risk of severe storms….this is most likely early tonight while it’s still a bit more unstable.  None the less,  rain and thunderstorms are likely overnight and into Monday morning, and locally heavy downpours are possible as storms ‘train’ over the same areas.  Models are showing about 1 to 3 inches of rain.  Monday morning will be very wet,  but rain should push off to the east by about midday, with some partial clearing in the afternoon and evening.   Highs on Monday will be cooler, staying mainly in the 60s.

The upcoming work week will be dry and a pleasantly cool at first, with a gradual warming trend toward the weekend.  One interesting note is that there may be some frost Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, especially in favored or low-lying valley locations.   By late in the week temps will be back to near average…with our next chance of showers appearing about Friday night or Saturday.

