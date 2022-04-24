First Alert: Rain, thunderstorms late afternoon & tonight

(KFVS) - A slow moving cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms late this afternoon into tonight.

SPC has much of the area in a level 1 severe risk.

The main threats will be 1 inch hail, damaging winds up to 60 mph and heavy rain. This could lead to flash flooding overnight.

The risk for an isolated tornado is low, but not impossible.

Rain and embedded thunderstorms will be likely overnight into Monday morning, with partial clearing by afternoon.

Rain and embedded thunderstorms will be likely overnight into Monday morning, with partial clearing by afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon. The northwestern portion of the Heartland has the highest chances.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but still warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

It will also be humid and breezy.

After storms move out of the Heartland, it will be cooler in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning temps could get low enough for a threat of frost. Lows look to be about 34 to 42.

Afternoon highs will gradually warm into the 70s later in the week.

By Friday night or Saturday, a weak system could bring another chance for showers or storms, but the timing continues to shift slightly. Stay tuned for updates.

