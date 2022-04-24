Charleston DPS investigate shots fired at Dogwood-Azalea Festival carnival

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers responded to a shots fired call at the carnival portion of the Dogwood-Azalea Festival on Saturday night, April 24.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

According to DPS Chief Robert Hearnes, no one was hurt, no damage was reported and no arrests.

At this time there are no suspects.

The carnival is located at 7th and East Marshall Streets, which a few blocks away from the festival itself.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.