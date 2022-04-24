Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes after blowing a three-goal lead.
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) reaches for a loose puck during the third period of an...
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) reaches for a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes Monday, April 4, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By JOHN MARSHALL
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes after blowing a three-goal lead.

St. Louis built leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL’s worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back, pulling within 4-3 on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart early in the third period. J.J. Moser tied it with just under five minutes left. St. Louis is tied with Minnesota for second in the Central Division with 107 points.

Most Read

Customers do not need to change telephone numbers, but they will need to use 10-digit dialing...
10-digit dialing coming to Mo. communities in 573 area code
The deadly crash happened on Route 3 between Ware and East Cape Girardeau on Thursday morning,...
2 SIU graduate students, 1 Cape Girardeau woman die in Rte. 3 crash north of Union-Alexander County line; 3 other students injured
Most of the Heartland is under a Level 1 threat for severe weather on Sunday.
First Alert: Rain, thunderstorms tomorrow evening
Although the reasons for the crash are unknown, an investigation suggests the driver of a 2022...
Two people killed in truck-motorcycle crash in Steeleville
An American goldfinch seen on a bird feeder.
IDNR: Stop using bird feeders, bird baths through May 31

Latest News

Boston Bruins' Nick Foligno (17) is unable to control the puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender...
St. Louis faces San Jose, seeks 5th straight road win
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a...
Arenado’s 2-run HR in 9th gives Cards 2-0 win over Marlins
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams during the...
Middleton’s status uncertain after leaving with knee injury
Kofi Cockburn scored a team-high 28 points in Illinois' 82-72 win over Notre Dame in the Big...
Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn announces he’s entering NBA draft