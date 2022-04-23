Two people killed in truck-motorcycle crash in Steeleville

STEELEVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were killed in a crash on Broadway Street near James Street in Steeleville, Illinois.

Although the reasons for the crash are unknown, an investigation suggests the driver of a 2022 Silver Chevrolet Silverado crossed the westbound lane and hit a 2013 Black Harley Davidson Motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening intjuries.

During the investigation, the road was shut down for three hours.

