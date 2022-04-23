Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Some western Ky. communities to receive funding to improve parks, outdoor spaces

Some communities in western Kentucky were selected to receive money to improve parks and...
Some communities in western Kentucky were selected to receive money to improve parks and recreation spaces. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Some communities in western Kentucky were selected to receive money to improve parks and recreation spaces.

According to a news release from Governor Andy Beshear’s office, more than $4.2 million from the federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund has been alloted to 41 communities across Kentucky for a variety of outdoor, health-related improvements.

The improvements include the renovation or replacement of playground equipment, construction of walking and biking paths and bringing recreational facilities into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility guidelines.

Western Kentucky projects include:

  • Benton - The city of Benton will use $15,500 to install a paved walking trail through H.H. Lovett Park and expand the existing ballfield sidewalk.
  • Dawson Springs - The city of Dawson Springs will use $100,000 to remove old playground equipment at Dawson Springs City Park and replace it with new ADA-accessible playground equipment. They will also updated the T-ball field.
  • Fulton - The city of Fulton will use $200,000 to update areas of Pontotoc Park and extend sanitary sewer and water utilities.
  • McCracken County - The McCracken County Fiscal Court will use $79,503 to construct three picnic shelters and a bike shelter, as well as make improvements to the shelter areas and construct a nature trail.

You can find a full list of the projects here.

“Making sure our parks and recreation spaces are open and accessible to all Kentuckians is important to every Kentucky community and a priority for my administration,” Governor Beshear said in the release. “Providing safe spaces for all our families to exercise and gather is a critical part of building a better Kentucky.”

To receive the federal funds, which are administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government, the governor’s office said selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly crash happened on Route 3 between Ware and East Cape Girardeau on Thursday morning,...
2 SIU graduate students, 1 Cape Girardeau woman die in Rte. 3 crash north of Union-Alexander County line; 3 other students injured
Around six police vehicles were spotted at the 400 block of Frederick Street.
Two in custody after multiple police cars seen in Cape Girardeau
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
A man was arrested after police say he ran from a traffic stop and they tracked him through an...
Police: Man arrested after running from traffic stop into Cape Girardeau hospital
The bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe over the Ohio River was temporarily closed because of a...
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge reopens after semi rollover crash

Latest News

RAW VIDEO: Vigil for SIU students killed in Rte. 3 crash
SIUC community members gathered for a vigil for graduate students killed in a crash on Route 3.
SIUC community gathers to honor students killed in Rte. 3 crash
Cape Girardeau city leaders are looking to demolish abandoned buildings.
Cape Girardeau leaders looking to demolish abandoned homes
Watch headlines from Heartland News at 9 on 4/22.
Heartland News at 9 headlines 4/22