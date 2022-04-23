Some western Ky. communities to receive funding to improve parks, outdoor spaces

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Some communities in western Kentucky were selected to receive money to improve parks and recreation spaces.

According to a news release from Governor Andy Beshear’s office, more than $4.2 million from the federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund has been alloted to 41 communities across Kentucky for a variety of outdoor, health-related improvements.

The improvements include the renovation or replacement of playground equipment, construction of walking and biking paths and bringing recreational facilities into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility guidelines.

Western Kentucky projects include:

Benton - The city of Benton will use $15,500 to install a paved walking trail through H.H. Lovett Park and expand the existing ballfield sidewalk.

Dawson Springs - The city of Dawson Springs will use $100,000 to remove old playground equipment at Dawson Springs City Park and replace it with new ADA-accessible playground equipment. They will also updated the T-ball field.

Fulton - The city of Fulton will use $200,000 to update areas of Pontotoc Park and extend sanitary sewer and water utilities.

McCracken County - The McCracken County Fiscal Court will use $79,503 to construct three picnic shelters and a bike shelter, as well as make improvements to the shelter areas and construct a nature trail.

“Making sure our parks and recreation spaces are open and accessible to all Kentuckians is important to every Kentucky community and a priority for my administration,” Governor Beshear said in the release. “Providing safe spaces for all our families to exercise and gather is a critical part of building a better Kentucky.”

To receive the federal funds, which are administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government, the governor’s office said selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.

