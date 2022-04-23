Sikeston Little Theatre presents Peter Pan Jr.
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The Sikeston Little Theatre is breaking new ground with its upcoming performance of Peter Pan Jr.
According to a news release from SLT, for the first time, the actors will be flying across the stage.
The cast is made up of more than 50 kids in grades third through eighth from surrounding communities in southeast Missouri.
The show opens Friday, April 29.
