Sikeston Little Theatre presents Peter Pan Jr.

The Sikeston Little Theatre is breaking new ground with its upcoming performance of Peter Pan...
(Photo courtesy: Brian Fisk/Sikeston Little Theatre)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The Sikeston Little Theatre is breaking new ground with its upcoming performance of Peter Pan Jr.

According to a news release from SLT, for the first time, the actors will be flying across the stage.

There are limited number of seats left for Peter Pan Jr. Don’t hesitate to purchase your tickets. Go to www.sikestonlittletheatre.com And scroll down to online tickets. The show opens next week. Thanks to MikeRentals, Inc. for sponsoring our show. Used by permission from MTI.

Posted by Sikeston Little Theatre on Thursday, April 21, 2022

The cast is made up of more than 50 kids in grades third through eighth from surrounding communities in southeast Missouri.

The show opens Friday, April 29.

See how to buy tickets here.

