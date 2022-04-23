IDNR: Stop using bird feeders, bird baths through May 31

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Stop using bird feeders and bird baths through May 31. That’s the message from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

The department is recommending this to help stop the spread of the EA H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, currently impacting some wild and domestic birds.

IDNR says removing baths and feeders will cut down on birds congregating in concentrated areas because the fatal illness is highly contagious.

The agency assures there is no worry about birds going hungry this time of year. There is plenty of food sources during the spring months.

Before putting away feeders and baths, Illinoisans are advised to clean them with a diluted bleach solution, which would be nine parts water to one part bleach. If they can not be removed, they should be cleaned weekly.

IDNR says bird flu, at this time, has not been detected in song birds, but there have been reports of the illness in other bird species.

The first case of HPAI was reported on March 10 when wild Canada geese in Will County were submitted for sampling.

Since then, IDNR says there has been confirmed cases in Champaign, Fulton and Sangamon Counties. According to the USDA, there have been a total of eight confirmed cases in Illinois. They include one bald eagle, five Canada geese, one Ross’s goose and one mallard. Bird flu is also suspected to be the cause of death in more than 200 birds in Cook County.

Experts tracking HPAI report wild birds, including waterfowl and some raptors, such as bald eagles, are most at risk for the deadly illness. There has also been detection of bird flu in domestic poultry flocks.

Anyone who sees five or more dead birds in one location is urged to contact an IDNR district wildlife biologist or USDA Wildlife Services at 1-866-487-3297. Contact information for IDNR districts can be found here. As for sick or dead bald eagles, IDNR wants the public to contact the agency directly.

When it comes to turkeys, IDNR wants to assure hunters during the spring season. They say wild turkeys are less likely to contract HPAI because of their behavior and the habitats they occupy.

However, turkey hunters are advised to cook the game meat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit and to follow other guidance when it comes to dressing game birds. These guidelines can be found here.

