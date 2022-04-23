First Alert: Warm & windy Saturday ahead of storms Sunday

(KFVS) - It looks like today will be the warmest day of the year, so far.

Afternoon highs will be even warmer than Friday, from about 80 to 85.

Skies will be mostly sunny.

Winds out of the south will be strong and gusty. Wind gusts will be about 15 to 30 mph, with higher gusts possible over the higher terrain locations in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

Southerly breezes tonight will keep overnight temps well above 60.

Sunday will be cooler as a cold front moves into the Heartland bringing rain and thunderstorms.

Isolated showers are possible early Sunday morning, but the main event looks to be in the late afternoon and evening hours.

There is a level 1 threat for severe weather Sunday for parts of the Heartland.

Damaging winds and hail appear to be the greatest threats, but heavy rain is likely Sunday night in to Monday morning as storms move southwest to northeast.

Rain will move out Monday morning, leaving behind cooler and drier conditions through the first half of next week.

Later in the week, there is a chance for showers and storms by Friday or Saturday, but timing is still uncertain at this time.

