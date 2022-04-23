First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Warm and windy today.....threat of thunderstorms returns tomorrow...
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
This will be the warmest weekend of the year thus far….with highs about 80 to 85 today, and then just slightly cooler on Sunday.  Today will be mainly sunny…but with strong and gusty south winds of about 15-30 mph….with higher gusts especially over the higher terrain of SE Missouri and So Illinois.   Southerly breezes tonight will keep overnight temps well above 60 again.   On Sunday attention turns to an approaching cold front which will bring another round of rain and thunderstorms.

Isolated showers may break out by early Sunday morning,  but the main event looks to be in the late afternoon and evening hours.  SPC has much of the area in a marginal risk….with damaging wind gusts and hail the greatest threats.   Another potential issue will be locally heavy rain Sunday night into Monday morning as thunderstorms train from SW to NE.  Rain will move out on Monday morning, leaving behind a cooler and drier pattern for the first half of next week.  Later in the week a slight chance of showers and storms returns by about Friday or Saturday with a weaker system,  but timing on this is still uncertain.

