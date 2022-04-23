First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

An approaching cold front will bring an increasing threat of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow….especially late in the day. There looks to be a modest threat of strong storms and flash flooding with this system from Sunday evening into Monday morning. Meanwhile, tonight will be breezy and very mild, with temps staying above 60. Additional cloud cover may keep temps down just a hair tomorrow, but it will still be warm, breezy and humid with afternoon highs near 80. Isolated showers are possible as early as Sunday morning, but the main activity looks to ramp up around 6 or 7 in the evening. SPC has much of the area in a level 1 severe risk. With training storms overnight, locally heavy rain is looking possible as well.

Monday morning looks to be very wet just behind a cold front, but the rain and clouds should move off to the east by afternoon….leading to a few cooler and less humid days. It may get chilly enough Tuesday night for a little frost: something to monitor. A bit warmer with another shot at showers by about Friday evening.

