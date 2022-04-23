Endangered Person Advisory for missing 8-year-old boy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 8-year-old Jayden Bruggeman who went missing Friday evening.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Fannie Avenue at 8 p.m. Police said Bruggeman was last seen at Lemay Park riding a pink and turquoise-colored bicycle in a black shirt and red shorts.

Anyone who has seen the 8-year-old or has information should call 911 immediately or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-0162.

