Eldorado Garden Study Club celebrates 150th Arbor Day with SIC

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Eldorado Garden Club celebrated Arbor Day by donating a red maple tree to Southeastern Illinois College.

The club’s Arbor Day Committee consists of Dr. Mary Jo Oldham Morgan (chair), Nina Brown, Donna Hearn and Dr. Dana Keating.

According to a news release from SIC, this year marked the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, April 21. It’s America’s oldest environmental holiday.

“When you plant a tree, you single-handedly help improve the quality of life in your entire community,” said Keating.

The Eldorado Garden Study Club was organized in 1946.

According to the release, it currently has 39 members and is part of the Central Region of the National Garden Clubs, Inc. and the District VII Region of The Garden Clubs of Illinois.

The club has been donating trees to SIC for about the past 15 years in honor of Arbor Day to establish a grove for the campus.

