Cape Riverfront Market opens for season May 7

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Opening day for the Cape Riverfront Market will be Saturday, May 7.

The riverfront market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through October 29.

It’s located in the lot at 35 S. Spanish Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.

According to a release from Old Town Cape, a variety of vendors will be selling farm-fresh produce, assorted organic products meats and cheeses, baked goods, jams, honey, flowers, arts and crafts and more.

New this year, Old Town Cape will host monthly themed market days starting on May 7 with Derby Day.

They encourage vendors to decorate their booths and invite the community to participate in a Derby Day Hat Contest at 11 a.m. at the Cape Riverfront Market welcome tent.

Two awards will be given for the hat contest with prizes provided by The Corner Grocery Store and the Cape Riverfront Market. You must be present to win.

In addition to the themed market days, there will be two other days for children and youth: Marketeer’s Day in June and Youth Entrepreneurship Day in September.

Weekly musical guests will return starting on May 7 with Logan Chapman.

