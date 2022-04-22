Warmest Day Of The Year!

A mild morning with temperatures in the 60s and added clouds lingering around. There could be a few areas with patchy fog. Cloud cover will decrease as we head through the day. Mostly sunny skies arrive this afternoon with unseasonably warm temperatures in the low 80s. Gusty southerly winds can reach up to 25mph. It will feel muggy again with higher dew points.

Tonight, the weather will remain dry with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with another round of temps in the low 80s by the afternoon. Winds can be even stronger gusting to 30mph. We are still watching for the chance of rain/storms with the passing of a cold front Sunday night into Monday morning. Severe weather risk is low.

-Lisa

