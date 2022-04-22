Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Warmest Day Of The Year!

More 80s in the forecast for tomorrow...
Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, but clouds will start to increase later in the day.
Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, but clouds will start to increase later in the day.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A mild morning with temperatures in the 60s and added clouds lingering around. There could be a few areas with patchy fog.  Cloud cover will decrease as we head through the day. Mostly sunny skies arrive this afternoon with unseasonably warm temperatures in the low 80s. Gusty southerly winds can reach up to 25mph. It will feel muggy again with higher dew points.

Tonight, the weather will remain dry with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with another round of temps in the low 80s by the afternoon. Winds can be even stronger gusting to 30mph. We are still watching for the chance of rain/storms with the passing of a cold front Sunday night into Monday morning. Severe weather risk is low.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly crash happened on Route 3 between Ware and East Cape Girardeau on Thursday morning,...
2 SIU graduate students, 1 Cape Girardeau woman die in Rte. 3 crash north of Union-Alexander County line; 3 other students injured
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
The bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe over the Ohio River was temporarily closed because of a...
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge reopens after semi rollover crash
A man was arrested after police say he ran from a traffic stop and they tracked him through an...
Police: Man arrested after running from traffic stop into Cape Girardeau hospital
The restaurant will be operated by Steve Brewer and Jerry Ayers, owners of Unbridled Chicken,...
Restaurant reopens in Paducah, Ky. under new management

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 4/21
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 4/21
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 4/21
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 4/21
Heartland News at 9 headlines 4/21
Heartland News at 9 headlines 4/21
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 4/21
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 4/21