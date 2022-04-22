Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Warm a windy Saturday, storms return Sunday

Your First Alert forecast at 6 p.m. on 4/22.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight will be breezy, but warm. Lows will only drop into the 60s by daybreak on Saturday. Saturday will be a lot like what we saw today, although winds will likely be a bit stronger. Winds could gust more than 35mph through the afternoon hours. Highs will make it back into the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms expected Sunday, especially through the second half of the day. There is a Level 1 threat for severe weather Sunday afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. Heavy rain is also possible. So make sure to stay updated as you enjoy the dry weather on Saturday. The rain will linger on Monday too, with cooler temperatures in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly crash happened on Route 3 between Ware and East Cape Girardeau on Thursday morning,...
2 SIU graduate students, 1 Cape Girardeau woman die in Rte. 3 crash north of Union-Alexander County line; 3 other students injured
Around six police vehicles were spotted at the 400 block of Frederick Street.
Two in custody after multiple police cars seen in Cape Girardeau
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
A man was arrested after police say he ran from a traffic stop and they tracked him through an...
Police: Man arrested after running from traffic stop into Cape Girardeau hospital
The bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe over the Ohio River was temporarily closed because of a...
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge reopens after semi rollover crash

Latest News

First Alert 6pm forecast 4/22
First Alert 6pm forecast 4/22
First Alert forecast at 4pm on 4/22
First Alert forecast at 5pm on 4/22
Your First Alert forecast 4 p.m. on 4/22.
First Alert 4pm forecast 4/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast