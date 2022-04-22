Warm a windy Saturday, storms return Sunday

Tonight will be breezy, but warm. Lows will only drop into the 60s by daybreak on Saturday. Saturday will be a lot like what we saw today, although winds will likely be a bit stronger. Winds could gust more than 35mph through the afternoon hours. Highs will make it back into the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms expected Sunday, especially through the second half of the day. There is a Level 1 threat for severe weather Sunday afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. Heavy rain is also possible. So make sure to stay updated as you enjoy the dry weather on Saturday. The rain will linger on Monday too, with cooler temperatures in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.