Vigil planned for SIU students killed in crash on Rte. 3

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be holding a vigil to honor the lives of two of their students killed in a crash on Route 3 in Union County early Thursday morning, April 21.

The vigil will be held at 7:30 pm. on Friday near Campus Lake.

SIU staff, students and the community is invited to attend.

The campus and community will come together tomorrow night to honor the SIU students who tragically lost their lives in a car accident early this morning. The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. near Campus Lake. pic.twitter.com/QPg4bA0zXt — SIUC (@SIUC) April 22, 2022

Pavan Swarna, 23, and Vamshi K. Pechetty, 23, both of Carbondale and computer science graduate students at SIU, were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Union County, just north of Old Cape Road.

According to Illinois State Police, the driver of a blue car, for an unknown reason, crossed the center line of the road and hit the car Swarna was driving.

Swarna and Pechetty, who was a passenger in his car, died at the scene. The driver of the blue car, Marie A. Meunier, of Cape Girardeau, was also killed in the crash.

Three other passengers in Swarna’s car were injured. Yaswanth S. Uppalapati and Kalyan Dorna were transported to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and Karthik Kakumanu was rushed to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The three injured are also SIU students. Uppalapati and Kakumanu are both graduate students in computer science. Dorna is a graduate student in civil engineering.

SIU says they are working to support the families of the students and their counseling teams are available to those impacted by the tragedy.

“SIU and Center for International Education Office is with all these students and families, who are affected by this incident our office is always open for them if they need any help and support,” said Associate Director of Study Abroad Programs Dr. Ramesh Neupane. “SIU counseling office is always there if any student needs any help and support too.”

SIU said the students killed were from India.

ISP said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.