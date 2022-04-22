Two in custody after multiple police cars seen in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple police cars were seen on Frederick Street earlier today in Cape Girardeau, along with a fire truck.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 400 block of N. Frederick St. around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 21.

According to Corporal Ryan Droege, two people are in custody and are awaiting formal charges from the prosecutor’s office.

The investigation is ongoing, updates will follow.

