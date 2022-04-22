Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Some gubernatorial candidates under scrutiny hang on to ballot spots after challenges

The 2022 primary is June 28. The general election will take place on November 8.
The 2022 primary is June 28. The general election will take place on November 8.(Mike Miletich/Gray TV Illinois Capitol Bureau)
By Lizzie Seils
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The stage is fully and finally set for the Illinois primary, which is shaping up to have some contentious competitions in congressional and statewide races.

The Illinois State Board of Elections officially certified the ballot Thursday after an hours-long meeting going through objections filed questioning the validity of a candidate’s residency, or petition signatures that were turned in in early March.

Of the more high-profile races, Republican gubernatorial candidates Jesse Sullivan and Max Solomon faced an objection on whether or not signatures were legitimate.

Additionally, Democratic challenger to incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker, Beverly Miles, was questioned on her petition’s legitimacy.

All three were confirmed to appear on the ballot this coming June.

However, Republican gubernatorial candidate Emily Johnson, along with running mate Brett Mahlen, were removed from the ballot for various reasons.

Mahlen was cited as not being a resident of Illinois, considering he has taken up residency as a preacher in Texas. However, they were removed from the ballot for not meeting the signature requirements following an investigation of the signatures’ validity.

Another Republican gubernatorial candidate, Keisha Smith, was removed for not having a running mate, a requirement of the gubernatorial race.

Now, all that’s left is for voters to make their choice on who will face off against whom in the November election. The primary is June 28.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly crash happened on Route 3 between Ware and East Cape Girardeau on Thursday morning,...
2 SIU graduate students, 1 Cape Girardeau woman die in Rte. 3 crash north of Union-Alexander County line; 3 other students injured
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
The bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe over the Ohio River was temporarily closed because of a...
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge reopens after semi rollover crash
A man was arrested after police say he ran from a traffic stop and they tracked him through an...
Police: Man arrested after running from traffic stop into Cape Girardeau hospital
Around six police vehicles were spotted at the 400 block of Frederick Street.
Two in custody after multiple police cars seen in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office's media briefing was held at the McCracken County...
McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office discusses recent drug arrests, seizures
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Du Quoin State Fair to celebrate 100th anniversary.
Du Quoin State Fair celebrates century by planting 100 trees
Quiltweek returns to Paducah
Paducah Quilt Week kicks off last week of April