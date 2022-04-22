River cruise bookings on the rise

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are looking for a getaway closer to home, perhaps you’ll enjoy a journey along the Mississippi River.

According to a new report, river cruises are gaining steam and are more popular now than they were at the start of the pandemic.

“Living the dream.”

For many cruising down the Mississippi River, this an experience like no other.

“This is our seventh river cruise but our first one here in the states on an American Queen, and I’ll tell you, the ship is lovely,” said couple Tim and Susan Tewalt.

According to AAA, they’ve seen bookings for U.S. river cruising up 25 percent prior to the pandemic.

“One of the great things about U.S. river cruising that folks may not know of course compared to larger traditional Oceana cruises, the river cruise boats are a lot smaller they’re lot more personalized. It’s a lot more intimate experience,” Nick Chabarria, AAA spokesperson, said.

He said this ship holds up to 300 people.

“These ships, there’s itineraries that run all over the U.S. American Queen voyages, which operates this ship, they do sailings on the Mississippi River, the Tennessee River, the Ohio and then even out west; and then Pacific Northwest of the Columbia River,” said Chabarria.

And those trips can last from five to seven to even nine days.

“It’s broadened our horizons,” said couple Tim and Susan Tewalt.

The Tewalts said river cruising is fun because it allows them to experience other cultures.

“We’re firm believers in going to different areas, different cultures, both internationally and throughout the country,” said Tewalt.

The American Countess ship’s next stop is in Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.